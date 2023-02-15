Ebensburg, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ebensburg.
The Forest Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on February 15, 2023, 14:50:00.
Forest Hills High School
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
February 15, 2023
14:50:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Forest Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on February 15, 2023, 12:30:00.
Forest Hills High School
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
February 15, 2023
12:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
Comments / 0