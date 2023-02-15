Open in App
Milford, CT
Highschool Basketball Pro

Milford, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Milford.

The East Hampton High School basketball team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on February 15, 2023, 12:45:00.

East Hampton High School
Jonathan Law High School
February 15, 2023
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The East Hampton High School basketball team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on February 15, 2023, 14:15:00.

East Hampton High School
Jonathan Law High School
February 15, 2023
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
