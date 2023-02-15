Milford, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Milford.
The East Hampton High School basketball team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on February 15, 2023, 12:45:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The East Hampton High School basketball team will have a game with Jonathan Law High School on February 15, 2023, 14:15:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
