Golf world giddy over Tiger Woods video

Tiger Woods will make his season debut at the Genesis Invitational , the same tournament and venue where he played in his first PGA Tour event in 1992. Woods made it known that he is going to Riviera to win , not just to tee it up. But Tiger is recovering from an injury , played in only three tournaments in 2022 and hasn’t played in an official event since the British Open in July. So, how good will he be? On Tuesday, we got a sneak preview.

Woods was working on his swing at Riviera’s driving range on Tuesday, two days before teeing it up for real.

This was a welcome sight for golf fans — including Hall of Famer, Nick Faldo.

Tiger has had high expectations for himself ever since turning pro in 1996. He’s made it known that he’s always playing to win. So, even with the long layoff, hearing say that heading into the Genesis Invitational wasn’t particularly surprising.

That said, the more important test this week will be how well he moves around the course, particularly as he gets later into his rounds. If Woods is moving around Riviera’s hilly terrain, especially on the famed 18th hole, with little-to-no problem, it bodes well for what the rest of the season might offer.

