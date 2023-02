fox17.com

Murfreesboro teen's life saved by AED during little league game, 'absolute miracle' By Jackie Delpilar, 8 days ago

By Jackie Delpilar, 8 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tyler Olsen is a typical 16-year-old. He likes hanging out with his friends, and loves sports, especially baseball. But just eight ...