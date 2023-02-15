Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Armadillos causing problems at Savannah apartment complex

By Hollie Lewis,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyKMx_0knci04d00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There have been some complaints about armadillos at a Savannah apartment community that has some residents thinking twice about going out at night.

A resident at Philip-Winters Apartments said, “It’s a nice place to live but there is a lot of problems out here with the armadillos because holes are all over this property.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qvxzn_0knci04d00

Jennifer Young, who works at Philip-Winters Apartments said they have received complaints about the armadillos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZn90_0knci04d00

“I did take action,” Young said. “I called Critter Control out and they came out here and they gave us service that they were supposed to give. The traps are no longer here and if we have any more complaints, I will call them out again.”

“I contacted them on Jan. 13,” she continued. “I’m not really quite sure on the number but I know they did catch some.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEqJH_0knci04d00

The resident said she saw one armadillo caught in a cage.

She continued, “I called the office today and I told the manager to go out the back door, to the right on the grass, it’s an armadillo carcass there, and it’s been there for two weeks, and that is disgusting, is what I told her.”

On the damage, they have caused Young said, “Just only holes on the property, that’s all I know of.”

If residents continue to have issues with armadillos, Young said, “They can contact me anytime. They know where I’m at and they know the phone number. I’m always here.”

According to the University of Georgia Extension, most armadillo damage is caused by their feeding habits as they dig shallow holes, 1-3 inches deep and 3-5 inches long, in search of soil invertebrates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
Savannah residents outraged over new apartment building plans
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Death investigation underway near Otis J. Brock Elementary School
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Body found following house fire on Savannah's Baker St.
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Savannah Police searching for missing woman
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
Body found after West Savannah house fire
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SPD seeks missing man
Savannah, GA21 hours ago
1 person dead, Savannah mayor OK after train vs. vehicle crash in Ravenel
Savannah, GA2 hours ago
Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond
Bluffton, SC17 hours ago
City of Port Wentworth welcomes new assistant chief
Port Wentworth, GA15 hours ago
Savannah police looking to identify man who stole multiple bottles of perfume from CVS
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Police investigating Hinesville double shooting
Hinesville, GA2 days ago
1 dead after incident outside Statesboro bar
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Savannah woman charged with DUI after I-16 crash involving GSP
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
Inside Pooler couple’s Dog Adventure Camp
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Statesboro police investigating shooting near popular Georgia Southern bar
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Guy Fieri visits Tybee Island
Tybee Island, GA16 hours ago
Two adults, one child dead after Pooler house fire
Pooler, GA4 days ago
One dead, arrest made in shooting Low Country restaurant
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Pooler Police arrest one in deadly I-95 crash
Pooler, GA1 day ago
Police need help identifying suspect in robbery by sudden snatch
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Georgia Southern University students react to shooting near campus
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Gullah Geechee Grand African Ball this weekend
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Will Alex Murdaugh testify in his own double murder trial?
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Random Ruminations from the food scene February 2023
Savannah, GA3 days ago
SCCPSS bus driver shortages continue to affect the district
Savannah, GA11 hours ago
Hinesville business to host Cerebral Palsy Awareness Walk
Hinesville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy