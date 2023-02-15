Demi Lovato Posts Adorable Heartfelt V-Day Message To Boyfriend

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato became one of the dozens of celebrities and millions of people to publicly declare their love on Valentine's Day with a long Instagram post making a heartfelt message to her boyfriend, musician Jutes . The post sports 10 photos and videos of the pair with an accompanying caption that starts with "Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true."

In the caption, the 'Cool For The Summer' singer explains how much happiness she's found in the relationship. "I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain," she explains. "my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on…"

The rest of the adorable post reads "the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you." Last year, Demi released her new album HOLY FVCK which took her sound in a more rock and punk-inspired direction resulting in the hit song '29.'