Beckley, WV
WVNS

Valentine’s Day not most popular time to get engaged

By Conor Doherty,

8 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is often a cliche for tv shows and movies to have characters getting engaged on Valentine’s Day.

However, as it turns out, in this case, real life does not always imitate art.

According to the manager of Calvin Broyles Jewelers, Aaron Keohane, Valentine’s Day isn’t the most popular time to buy a ring.

“Once you get towards late, late spring, into summer, a lot of people getting married in the fall,” said Keohane. “So you see a lot of that through like June. So we see an uptick cause it’s Valentine’s Day. A lot of people associate that with love. But I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming.”

Keohane said if you are looking to get a ring, make sure to do research ahead of time and focus on what other jewelry your significant other has.

