Chino-Mex Looking to Relocate within the Phoenix Area

Chino-Mex , the newfound concept focusing on Chinese and Mexican fusion, is looking to relocate its now-closed original Phoenix location.

Co-owners Carlos and Erika Castillo opened the restaurant as El Castillo Chinese & Mexican Buffet before rebranding themselves as Chino-Mex in 2020. The company’s original location within the Foothill Shopping Center closed late last year. Carlos confirms with What Now Phoenix that he is actively looking to relocate somewhere within Phoenix, hopefully in West Phoenix . In the meantime, customers can enjoy the Chinese-Mexican fusion restaurant from its new Chandler site, which opened early last year.

When the restaurant opens, customers can expect dishes inspired by both Mexican and Chinese cuisine, such as the birria ramen duo, a Quesabirria with a birria broth paired with their Original Tapatio Ramen. Chino-Mex also offers individual sides that stay true to each identity, such as bowls made with egg-fried rice and orange chicken, cheese wontons, and birria fries. To finish the meal, the restaurant offers Mexican milkshakes and other ice-cold beverages, including blackberry dragon juice and green juice made with fresh spinach, pineapple, and cucumber.

Carlos and Erika hope to expand the business even more with a franchise program. So far, they haven’t found anyone to take on the opportunity but have presented a straightforward explanation of how the process would work. From a phone call to the grand opening, ownership proudly provides franchisees with a site selection team, architectural design, furniture, fixtures, & equipment (FFE), and insurance. Hopefully, the owners can find a franchisee to expand the restaurant’s diverse cultural background with roots in California, Michoacán, and El Salvador.

Photo: Official

