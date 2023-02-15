Open in App
Springfield, IL
WCIA

Illinois law enforcement, mental health specialists warn of dangers for kids online

By Theodora Koulouvaris,

8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Parents, victims, and mental health experts testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill about cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and the impact social media posts have on kids and teens’ self esteem.

“As a young woman, the constant exposure to unrealistic body standards and harmful recommended content led me towards disordered eating and severely damaged my sense of self,” Emma Lembke, the founder of the Log Off Movement, testified.

As young people have grown up with screens and the Internet, lawmakers including Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) expressed concerns about what that means for children’s safety online during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

U of I employee assaulted on campus

“We lock the door and teach our kids not to talk to strangers, but in the virtual world, criminals and bullies don’t need to pick a lock or wait outside the playground to hurt our kids,” Durbin said.

That focus isn’t just at the national level – law enforcement in Springfield have also warned about interactions with strangers and sexual exploitation.

“Once you’ve sent that image, you don’t know what the receiver of that image is going to use it for, and that’s really where we’ve seen some issues for young victims,” Joshua Stuenkel, the assistant chief of police for the Springfield Police Department, said.

Mental health specialists who work with teens that are cyberbullied or have self-esteem issues from social media say it only takes a small amount of negativity online to do a lot of damage to a child’s self-esteem.

“Particularly when they’re young and maybe aren’t getting a lot of other feedback on the other side,” Kenneth Dunn, the manager of Memorial Care Behavioral Health Counseling and Memorial EAP, said. “They hear one or two negative comments, and they just assume that that’s what everybody thinks.”

But the online dangers can also come from tech companies. There’s a bill in the U.S. Senate that would protect kids’ online data.

“[Online platforms are] vacuuming up tons of data they can use to build profiles and target our kids with even more ads and content,” Durbin said. “It’s a lucrative business at the expense of our kids’ privacy, safety and health.”

Under the proposal, Americans would be able to ask Internet operators to delete the personal information they collected on children from before they turned 13.

UIS clinical assistant professor Betsy Goulet warned that the data that gets collected is used to create targeted ads to kids.

“Kids are more vulnerable than we are, and they think ‘I want that. Everybody’s got that,’” Goulet said. “They’re susceptible to that kind of information that comes out constantly.”

Law enforcement, mental health specialists and other experts all agree that parents need to talk to their kids about what they’re seeing online and who they’re talking to to help keep their kids safe.

