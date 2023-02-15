Open in App
Madera County, CA
Supervisors revoke their own $20K raise after 5-0 vote in Madera County

By Manny Gomez,

8 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss repealing a new ordinance that was designed to raise their salaries.

During the meeting, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to repeal Ordinance 701 and return to the previous Ordinance 530G. There was no discussion on the item by the board.

Ordinance 701 would have raised board members’ salaries to 50% of the annual salary of a Superior Court Judge. This would be an annual increase of $20,343. For Board Members who have six or more years of elected service, their annual salary would be set at 55% of the annual salary of a Superior Court Judge. This would reflect an annual increase of $27,140.

With this unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors returns to Ordinance 530G which keeps their salaries set at 41.2% of the annual salary for a Superior Court Judge. If a board member has entered their sixth year of service, their salary is set at 43.26% of a Superior Court Judge’s annual salary.

On December 20, 2022 , the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance amending the annual salary for members of the Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Brett Frazier, David Rodgers, and Tom Wheeler were in favor of the ordinance. Supervisor Robert L. Poythress and Leticia Gonzalez voted against it. Frazier and Wheeler have since moved on and have been replaced by Robert Macaulay and Jordan Wamhoff.

Since that vote, groups in Madera County circled a petition, titled “Referendum Against Supervisor Salary Increase Ordinance Passed by the Madera Board of Supervisors.”. The raise came at the same time the county was going through a series of challenges, such as declaring a state of emergency due to the closing of Madera Community Hospital as well as extreme weather conditions.

Many Madera County residents who attended the meeting commended the Board of Supervisors for taking a step back and repealing the raise.

The repeal now goes to its second reading, scheduled for March 7, for its final vote and potentially its adoption. If approved, the motion would take effect 60 days later on May 6.

