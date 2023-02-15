Open in App
Omaha, NE
See more from this location?
KMTV 3 News Now

What does professional volleyball in Omaha mean for the sport, state?

By Aaron Hegarty, Katrina Markel,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OyzL_0kncbish00

Professional volleyball is coming to Omaha in February 2024.

Musical artist Jason Derulo and Omaha businessman Danny White are co-owners. The only other announced host city is Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the league says it expects eight teams will be part of its inaugural season.

Derulo put out a call for name ideas on social media on Monday night.

The news is grabbing the attention of the local volleyball community at all levels, starting from youth.

"No matter what league it is, how incredible for woman's sports and woman's volleyball. There are so many young athletes who love the sport here," said Eilse Fulcher, who coaches Premier Nebraska's 16-year-old Gold team. "Volleyball is the most popular sport for young females in the country right now. We actually passed women's basketball from a grade school to high school standpoint."

Fulcher said things like attendance records being broken and TV ratings show the popularity. 3 News Now's initial story on the team announcement has tens of thousands of page views as of Tuesday evening.

"Volleyball is a really popular sport and I think people are starting to realize that and capitalize on it," Fulcher said.

And while the Creighton Volleyball program was aware of the Pro Volleyball Federation, they didn't know a team would be coming to Omaha.

"We're flattered they choose Omaha, but I think it makes sense," said Creighton Assistant Coach Brian Rosen. "There are very few places like Omaha and like Nebraska as far as volleyball support goes."

Without established leagues in the states, Americans looking to go pro in volleyball have to go overseas, Rosen and Fulcher said. They hope this changes that.

"It's hard to think about picking up, leaving your family, and going overseas to play," Rosen said. "Having teams here in the U.S. will make it so much easier for our top-level athletes to choose to stay home and play great volleyball."

He also said that because the league will play in the spring season, it will give volleyball fans a way to support the sport when the college volleyball season ends.

League co-founder Dave Whinham told 3 News Now two more teams will be announced this week. He said the league is "very intent" on giving players a "real living wage ... real opportunities that can keep ... players that have pro potential in the United States."

Whinham and a business partner have been considering the opportunity for 12 years, he said. He said volleyball is the third-most-popular collegiate sport, only behind football and men's basketball.

"We could not be more fired up to be in Omaha, Nebraska," he said. "We know that's the perfect place for us and we think we're going to be well received."

There's no word yet on where games will be played. The league said that will be announced at a media event that will be held in the next couple weeks. Though the league says it will be played in "real pro arenas." That suggests facilities like the large CHI Health Center, which has hosted NCAA Volleyball Final Fours, on-campus arenas like UNO's Baxter Arena and Creighton's DJ Sokol Arena, and Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena).

Both Shannon Smolinski, director of Premier Nebraska Volleyball and Rosen said they know of other leagues in the works. Rosen pointed to LOVB Volleyball looking to start professional teams and Smolinski said she knows of multiple other entities pursuing leagues.

Owners White and Derulo released a statement in a Tuesday afternoon email. That statement is below.

“Jason and I are thrilled to be welcoming professional volleyball to Nebraska and the Greater Omaha Metro,” said White. “Working with the Pro Volleyball Federation, we are excited to be bringing this high caliber sports entertainment to the area and helping to really showcase all that makes this community and sport great. Located in center of the U.S., we are perfectly positioned to welcome fans from all over who will love the world-class entertainment we will be launching. I can’t wait for Omaha to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Derulo stated, “Passion drives everything I do, and Danny and I will continue to keep this at the forefront as we grow the team. With world-class athletes and an amazing fan base, both here in Omaha and nationally, this is going to be a truly amazing experience. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am looking forward to seeing our first game in just 12 short months!”

White added, “We are working through a lot of details and will have more information to share in the coming weeks. Exciting times ahead!”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nebraska State newsLocal Nebraska State
Center for Rural Affairs honors handful of Nebraska advocates
Lyons, NE3 days ago
Nebraska schools going to a four-day week. Teachers are pumped. Research spotty.
Weeping Water, NE4 days ago
Enjoy some family fun this weekend with these Omaha area events
Omaha, NE5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Naughty Buddha Burger Bar closing in Omaha
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Maha Festival releases its 2023 lineup
Omaha, NE19 hours ago
Mission: Service Award given to Omaha veteran at Creighton game
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Omaha Star newspaper marks 85 years in business
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Jelly Roll making a stop in Omaha this August
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Omaha Beer Week makes return to the metro, advocates for local brewers
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Omaha community leader Preston Love Jr. reflects on meeting Jimmy Carter
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Habitat Omaha leaders reflect on the contributions of Jimmy Carter
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Head and The Heart and Father John Misty coming to Lincoln
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
OPPD continues conversations with North Omaha residents about power station
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Mother of Ryan Larsen, attorneys make case for why he should be declared dead
Papillion, NE1 day ago
3 News Now Latest Update | February 18 | 10 PM
Omaha, NE3 days ago
United Way of the Midlands celebrates a century of serving the Omaha area
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Take Time to Smile: Two Papillion boys build a snowman
Papillion, NE4 days ago
Omaha community members participate in 17th Annual Trek Up the Tower
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Defiance Harley-Davidson's Chili Cook-off raises money for Rejuvenating Women
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Authorities looking for missing inmate from Omaha Community Corrections Center
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Steve Hartman's 'On the Road' segment makes stop in Lincoln
Lincoln, NE6 days ago
Do Space and Fontenelle Forest create an innovative experience for youth
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Omaha Police release name of victim in Sunday night crash
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Afghan refugee partners with Omaha trucking company to fill staffing shortages
Omaha, NE5 days ago
UPDATE: Omaha Police release name of Wednesday shooting victim
Omaha, NE17 hours ago
CHEAP EATS: BigWay Chicken & Catfish
Omaha, NE7 days ago
Omaha family displaced after Tuesday afternoon apartment fire
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Students at Skutt High fill backpacks to help new parents in need
Omaha, NE5 days ago
3 News Now gets a sneak peek at Steelhouse Omaha venue
Omaha, NE7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy