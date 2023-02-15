What does professional volleyball in Omaha mean for the sport, state?

Professional volleyball is coming to Omaha in February 2024.

Musical artist Jason Derulo and Omaha businessman Danny White are co-owners. The only other announced host city is Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the league says it expects eight teams will be part of its inaugural season.

Derulo put out a call for name ideas on social media on Monday night.

The news is grabbing the attention of the local volleyball community at all levels, starting from youth.

"No matter what league it is, how incredible for woman's sports and woman's volleyball. There are so many young athletes who love the sport here," said Eilse Fulcher, who coaches Premier Nebraska's 16-year-old Gold team. "Volleyball is the most popular sport for young females in the country right now. We actually passed women's basketball from a grade school to high school standpoint."

Fulcher said things like attendance records being broken and TV ratings show the popularity. 3 News Now's initial story on the team announcement has tens of thousands of page views as of Tuesday evening.

"Volleyball is a really popular sport and I think people are starting to realize that and capitalize on it," Fulcher said.

And while the Creighton Volleyball program was aware of the Pro Volleyball Federation, they didn't know a team would be coming to Omaha.

"We're flattered they choose Omaha, but I think it makes sense," said Creighton Assistant Coach Brian Rosen. "There are very few places like Omaha and like Nebraska as far as volleyball support goes."

Without established leagues in the states, Americans looking to go pro in volleyball have to go overseas, Rosen and Fulcher said. They hope this changes that.

"It's hard to think about picking up, leaving your family, and going overseas to play," Rosen said. "Having teams here in the U.S. will make it so much easier for our top-level athletes to choose to stay home and play great volleyball."

He also said that because the league will play in the spring season, it will give volleyball fans a way to support the sport when the college volleyball season ends.

League co-founder Dave Whinham told 3 News Now two more teams will be announced this week. He said the league is "very intent" on giving players a "real living wage ... real opportunities that can keep ... players that have pro potential in the United States."

Whinham and a business partner have been considering the opportunity for 12 years, he said. He said volleyball is the third-most-popular collegiate sport, only behind football and men's basketball.

"We could not be more fired up to be in Omaha, Nebraska," he said. "We know that's the perfect place for us and we think we're going to be well received."

There's no word yet on where games will be played. The league said that will be announced at a media event that will be held in the next couple weeks. Though the league says it will be played in "real pro arenas." That suggests facilities like the large CHI Health Center, which has hosted NCAA Volleyball Final Fours, on-campus arenas like UNO's Baxter Arena and Creighton's DJ Sokol Arena, and Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena).

Both Shannon Smolinski, director of Premier Nebraska Volleyball and Rosen said they know of other leagues in the works. Rosen pointed to LOVB Volleyball looking to start professional teams and Smolinski said she knows of multiple other entities pursuing leagues.

Owners White and Derulo released a statement in a Tuesday afternoon email. That statement is below.

“Jason and I are thrilled to be welcoming professional volleyball to Nebraska and the Greater Omaha Metro,” said White. “Working with the Pro Volleyball Federation, we are excited to be bringing this high caliber sports entertainment to the area and helping to really showcase all that makes this community and sport great. Located in center of the U.S., we are perfectly positioned to welcome fans from all over who will love the world-class entertainment we will be launching. I can’t wait for Omaha to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Derulo stated, “Passion drives everything I do, and Danny and I will continue to keep this at the forefront as we grow the team. With world-class athletes and an amazing fan base, both here in Omaha and nationally, this is going to be a truly amazing experience. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am looking forward to seeing our first game in just 12 short months!”

White added, “We are working through a lot of details and will have more information to share in the coming weeks. Exciting times ahead!”

