Hawthorn racism report author Phil Egan arrested over fraud allegations

By a bombshell Hawthorn racism report,

8 days ago
Hawthorn racism report author Phil Egan denies fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars from Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative.

The former Richmond AFL player and author of a bombshell Hawthorn racism report, Phil Egan, has been arrested and according to police is expected to be charged on summons with fraud offences.

Multiple media outlets report Egan was taken into police custody on Tuesday after an investigation into the management of an Aboriginal organisation in Victoria.

He is accused of fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars from Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative, in Robinvale, in Victoria’s north-west, which he vehemently denies.

Victoria police confirmed a 60-year-old Aberfeldie man had been arrested and interviewed.

“Detectives from the Financial Crime Squad have arrested a man yesterday as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud relating to the management of a Robinvale-based organisation,” a statement said.

“He has been released and is expected to be charged on summons with fraud-related offences. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.”

Egan told the ABC on Wednesday the investigation was baseless and he would be vindicated.

“This investigation, I guess, is not an opinion-based one,” he said. “It is a fact documented. It’s about documents. It’s about truth and I’m 100% confident that my documents will hold up against these inquiries.”

