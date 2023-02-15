Leesburg, February 15 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Leesburg.
The Thomas County Central High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 15, 2023, 13:30:00.
Freshman Boys Baseball
The Thomas County Central High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Baseball
