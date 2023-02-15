Open in App
Leesburg, GA
Highschool Baseball Pro

Leesburg, February 15 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 2 high school Baseball⚾ games in Leesburg.

The Thomas County Central High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 15, 2023, 13:30:00.

Thomas County Central High School
Lee County High School
February 15, 2023
13:30:00
Freshman Boys Baseball

The Thomas County Central High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.

Thomas County Central High School
Lee County High School
February 15, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Baseball
