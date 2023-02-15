Community members, police seek anti-crime solutions in Lagrange area

Seeking feedback on a collaborative blight cleanup designed to help reduce crime, Toledo police, city officials, and block watch representatives looked at options for solutions Tuesday.

“Your opinion matters,” Tina Gott, Toledo Block Watch sector leader, told the residents. “We all want to make our community better, and the only way it is going to work is if we stop fussing and start working together.”

The community meeting at Zablocki Center on Lagrange Street was held to discuss the police-spearheaded Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response (Operation LASER) program. That was one of six anti-blight programs launched across the city in January, 2022.

The LASER effort was conceived as a proactive, collaborative approach to increasing the quality of life in the Lagrange area by helping reduce crime, particularly gun violence, event organizers said.

Ms. Gott spoke toward the end of the meeting, following a heated discussion about police presence in what police described as a high-crime area, and particularly about the presence of Black officers in the predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Toledo police Officer Douglas Schwab, another listed speaker, said the effort appears to be working, judging by the fact that the crime rate in the Lagrange area fell from 2021, when there were 11 homicides in the Lagrange area, to 2022, when there were three.

Officer Schwab emphasized, however, that LASER is just one of many several factors in reducing the local crime rate. Others highlighted were separate city blight cleanup programs, the Block Watch, and the policing effort including the increased presence of officers.

Ms. Gott, who lives in the community and heads its block watch, said its residents nevertheless often feel like they are “forgotten.” More collaboration, especially between the police and the residents, is what’s needed, she said.

At least three people present at the meeting said they couldn't agree more.

The solution is in increasing the number of Black police officers patrolling the streets in the primarily Black community, they said.

One of the three, Tracey Powell, who lives downtown, asked interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle whether the department “prioritizes” sending Black officers to patrol the Black communities.

Chief Troendle said “no” to that, citing police union rules prohibiting such a practice.

The way to increase such presence, the police chief said, is through the continuing effort to recruit more Black police officers.

An emotional discussion ensued, during which some residents invoked a stigma attached to police by the minority community as the main obstacle to hiring more Black officers.

Participants also brought up police training, community policing, outreach programs with the Black youth, and as at least a couple residents put it, police “showing respect,” as ways to fight that stigma.

“We can go on talking about what’s going on with the police ‘till our face goes blue… but we [also] have to talk about the efforts that they kicked off,” Toledo City Councilman Vanice Williams at the end of the meeting.

“Alleys need to be cleaned, houses need to be cleaned up, tires need to be not dumped, guns need to be collected, bad businesses need [to be closed],” she said. “All these things go together... The police are trying to be proactive, so I appreciate the efforts that they did.”

The next session as part of the city’s Quality of Life community meetings is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Church, 3700 Hill Ave. The RASER (Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response) program is the topic.