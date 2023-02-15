Bill to codify use of alert system for adults clears Legislature

CHEYENNE — In 2018, following the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Virginia Beach resident Ashanti Billie, the federal government passed the Ashanti Alert Act, establishing a voluntary nationwide communication network for the recovery of missing persons between ages 18 and 64.

On Monday, House Bill 18, “Missing person alert systems,” which would codify the Ashanti program into Wyoming’s state statutes, was among the first bills this year to clear the Legislature. It’s now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk to be signed into law.

The system is similar to Amber alerts, but is meant to account for missing adults “at risk” and other people “of an age, needs or circumstances” who might “fall outside the scope” of Amber alert criteria. An “adult at risk” would include adults with a developmental disability, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or who suffer or could suffer from cognitive impairment, if that impairment would make it difficult for the person to get to a familiar place without help.

According to the Legislative Service Office’s fiscal note for the bill, putting in place the system isn’t expected to have a significant fiscal or personnel impact.

Gov. Mark Gordon urged the Legislature to pass the bill in his State of the State address at the beginning of the session. Organizations like AARP and the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association have also spoken in support of the bill.

The push to codify the use of the system originally came out of the governor’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task force. The task force’s first report in 2021 showed that of the 8,431 recorded missing persons in Wyoming between 2011 and 2020, 15% were Indigenous persons.

The task force also aims to address the issue of missing persons more generally. Implementing the Ashanti system was one solution it identified to help reduce the number of missing people in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Homeland Security already has the ability to implement alert systems like Ashanti with the Wyoming Highway Patrol without that directive being in statute.

But the value in having it codified in statute is to “ensure the continuity” of the program beyond any particular governor’s administration, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne and co-chair of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, which sponsored the bill, explained to a House committee last month.

“I think our greater concern is the permanency of it,” Ellis said. “When you establish a program that can come and go at the whim of an agency, this would ensure that this program is in the books until the Legislature decides that it maybe doesn’t want to have it. That would be a legislative decision.”