Open in App
Dixon, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Students and staff at school in Dixon protest racist social media post

By CBS13 Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkohE_0kncYFwL00

Students and staff protest at school in Dixon protest racist social media post 00:49

DIXON - Students and staff at John Knight Middle School in Dixon held a peaceful protest on Tuesday morning.

Students and staff protest at school in Dixon protest racist social media post

This comes after a racist social media post made by a seventh grader earlier this month that allegedly targeted dozens of Black and biracial students. The post also included a picture of the school's principal, who is also Black.

Organizers of the protest say they were protesting racism, discrimination, and hate speech.

"After what happened on Instagram a few weeks ago...we wanted our community to know that we're better than that and we wanted to stand up for all the students that felt like they haven't had a voice in the past," said Sheila Herd, a teacher at John Knight Middle School.

The superintendent says the district is now looking into equity training and education, as well as representation for staff and educators.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New reading program uses barbershops to connect Black boys with books
Vacaville, CA9 hours ago
Ukrainian families, children still forced to find school, church, safety underground
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
Video shows Lodi city council member's resignation
Lodi, CA10 hours ago
Local kids learning to ride bikes at school
Sacramento, CA11 hours ago
Embattled Lodi city councilman appeared Tuesday in court with co-defendants
Lodi, CA1 day ago
Police criticize proposed K9 bill while supporters say it would improve public safety
Tracy, CA1 day ago
Musicians play benefit concert for quake victims
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
UC Davis to end COVID-19 rules on Feb. 28; initial series of vaccines still required
Davis, CA3 days ago
State of Downtown Sacramento 2023 highlights work that needs to be done
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Elderly woman brazenly robbed in Stockton Walmart, family pushing for arrest
Stockton, CA19 hours ago
Suspect dies in police shooting at Elk Grove hotel
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Elk Grove community garden helping grow community along with fresh produce
Elk Grove, CA2 days ago
Sacramento Zoo's entrance named historic landmark
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Local aerospace expert provides insight after mysterious balloons baffle people
Rancho Cordova, CA4 days ago
Guns N' Roses announced as one of Aftershock Festival's 2023 headliners
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
City leaders allow pot shop to open next to drug rehab center
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
One week left to name Sacramento Zoo's baby giraffe
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Foothills residents prepare for more snow
Auburn, CA14 hours ago
Northern California residents brace for approaching storm
Cameron Park, CA1 day ago
House fire investigation in South Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Jim Denny's set to reopen with contemporary twist
Sacramento, CA10 hours ago
Call Kurtis: Comcast won't fix their equipment in my yard
Carmichael, CA3 days ago
Drivers urged to use caution as snowfall continues in Sierra and Foothills
Auburn, CA9 hours ago
Winter cold snap comes at the worst possible time for almond farmers
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Snow-like graupel falls in the Sacramento area
Sacramento, CA16 hours ago
2 people and a dog escape house fire in South Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
8 units damaged in fire at Arden Arcade apartment complex
Sacramento, CA21 hours ago
Warehouse at Port of Stockton destroyed in spectacular 2-alarm fire
Stockton, CA3 days ago
2 killed in plane crash west of Colfax
Colfax, CA3 days ago
Fire destroys abandoned warehouse along Stockton Waterfront
Stockton, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy