Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

1 injured after crash between SUV, landscaping truck in Montgomery County

By Makea Luzader,

8 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was injured after a crash on Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday.

First responders were called to Old Georgetown Road near I-270 around 5:15 p.m. Officials said that an SUV and a landscaping truck were involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p0Ed_0kncXIcj00
Images courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter

The SUV had flipped over. First responders had to extricate one of the drivers, who was transported for treatment. Officials said that person was expected to be okay.

3 people, 3 pets displaced in DC house fire

Some lanes were blocked during the response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Two Prince George’s County teens with stolen car, ghost gun arrested in DC
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Man dead, two injured after shooting in Northeast DC
Washington, DC21 hours ago
7 taken to hospital, some with critical injuries, after 4-car crash in Northwest DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman’s death in apartment fire grows calls to require fire sprinklers in buildings without them
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
3 people hurt, cars damaged in Northeast shooting
Washington, DC1 day ago
Four Montgomery County cities among top 10 most culturally diverse, according to WalletHub
Germantown, MD20 hours ago
Victim identified in deadly Silver Spring fire
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
DC Guardian Angels patrolling Metro after shootings
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Victim in fatal shooting on Metrobus identified, police asking passengers to call
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Metro Transit police arrest two teens with loaded rifles near station
Largo, MD1 day ago
LCSO: Suspects stole items, including rifle, from unlocked cars in Ashburn
Ashburn, VA15 hours ago
Car thefts rising at alarming rates in DC
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Man found shot in apartment building in Prince George’s County dies at hospital
Takoma Park, MD1 day ago
Hagerstown man dead after stun gun deployed in encounter with West Virginia State Police
Hagerstown, MD2 days ago
Curbing vehicle theft: A local police department’s latest effort to stop car theft
District Heights, MD2 days ago
Alexandria sudden death ruled to be gun homicide; victim, suspect identified
Alexandria, VA1 day ago
Largo, Wise win Prince George’s County titles
Largo, MD9 hours ago
Childcare needs hitting Hagerstown hard
Hagerstown, MD14 hours ago
Maryland man accused of dogfighting sentenced to 2 years in prison
Capitol Heights, MD1 day ago
New parking deck coming to Hagerstown stadium
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
First zero proof establishment “Binge Bar” opens in northeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy