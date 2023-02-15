1 injured after crash between SUV, landscaping truck in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person was injured after a crash on Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday.

First responders were called to Old Georgetown Road near I-270 around 5:15 p.m. Officials said that an SUV and a landscaping truck were involved.

Images courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter

The SUV had flipped over. First responders had to extricate one of the drivers, who was transported for treatment. Officials said that person was expected to be okay.

Some lanes were blocked during the response.

