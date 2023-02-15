Open in App
KARK 4 News

Dardanelle Police Department giving the chance to arrest your ex this Valentine’s Day

By Jessica Ranck,

8 days ago

DARDANELLE, Ark. – This Valentine’s Day the Dardanelle Police Department is offering up a special that will have you digging through some old contacts.

Chief Joseph Paterak is giving you the chance to arrest your ex.

Benton River Center expanding training program, hoping to get more lifeguards this summer

Nothing quite says “you’re the one” like a set of Dardanelle’s finest platinum bracelets. They may look a little tight but rest assured, you’ll love seeing your ex walk away in them.

“Everybody’s got that somebody,” Paterak said.

Paterak posted to Facebook last week asking ex-lovers to contact the department if they know of someone special who may have an outstanding warrant.

The offer includes a private drive, a stay in the department’s 5-star accommodations and a frozen prepared meal to cap off the night.

Valentine’s Day in Arkansas: Ideas for travel and gifts

Police say it’s a deal too sweet to pass up.

“There’s a lot of exes out there that they have done something that needs to be brought to the attention of the police. Let us know and we can help you out,” Dardanelle Police Department officer Stephen Wilson said.

This year instead of a bouquet, try a booking at the Dardanelle Police Department.

