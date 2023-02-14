Black and Latino lawmakers slam Abbott for order limiting diversity considerations in hiring

Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and other members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus appear at a press conference Tuesday to speak out against Gov. Greg Abbott's order asking state agencies to eliminate diversity policies from their hiring practices. Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Black and Latino lawmakers decried Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order to Texas universities and state agencies to strike down diversity, equity and inclusion policies from their hiring practices.

At a press conference Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, lawmakers in the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, representatives with the Texas chapter of the NAACP and faith leaders across the state said the governor’s assertion that DEI policies are illegal is incorrect, a “lie” and a “diversion” from addressing the issues facing Texans.