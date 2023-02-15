Maternity leave bill headed to Arkansas Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A proposed state law over maternity leave has passed the Arkansas House and will now make its way to the Senate.

The bill would require companies that offer coverage for abortions to also provide at least 12 weeks of maternity leave.

This proposed bill came after companies like Walmart announced they were expanding abortion coverage for employees following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

