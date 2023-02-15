Adams fined $300 for rat-infested Brooklyn rental property

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Mayor Eric Adams was fined $300 on Tuesday for the rat infestation at his Bedford-Stuyvesant rental property.

City inspectors found the method of storing recyclables at the property encouraged “the nesting of rats.”

A photo provided by Adams to the New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings showed recyclables stored in plastic bags, when they should have been held in rodent-proof bins.

A second summons for rat burrows and droppings at the townhouse he rents out was dismissed after he testified he spent $7,000 on rodent removal.

Adams has made the curbing of the city’s rodent population a policy priority of his administration. In December, the city announced it would hire a Director of Rodent Migration, dubbed “Rat Czar.”

Adams also pushed the deadline for putting garbage on the curb from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to limit the time any furry menaces have to root around.