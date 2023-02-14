Rahway High School Alumni and Filmmakers Premiere New Short Film Feb. 26

RAHWAY, NJ — Now, I don't like to brag, but before I write anything else, I'm just going to say that, yes, I taught Joshua Moorehead when he was a senior at Rahway High School (RHS). And, yes, I knew he was talented even way back then. (Well, not really way back then. He only just graduated in 2018.) But he was always talking about films, making films, and even helping me out with film-related ventures as an RHS student. So it's not too surprising that today he's a burgeoning filmmaker. Nowadays, he goes by yoaspire, the name he uses as a director. He recently reached out to TAPinto Rahway (well, to me; no reason to be so formal) because he's got a brand-new short film coming out on February 26. So, I guess what I'm trying to say is that, when I brag, I'm not bragging about myself. I'm bragging about him.

Moorehead's production company is called The Local Losers. It includes him, his brother and writer Isaiah Moorehead (RHS Class of 2016), and their friend and assistant director Lauren Elise (RHS Class of 2017). Additionally, the director of photography is Jonathan Bain.

Josh and Lauren, it turns out, became friends, appropriately enough, while working for the high school's film production program, Kudos. And, in a sense, I guess they just never stopped.

I spoke with the Moorehead brothers just last week to hear more about the upcoming film and learn how this whole thing got started in the first place.

While I knew a bit about Josh's interests and early influences already, it was great to talk to his brother too and find out more about him.

Isaiah has an English degree from New Jersey City University. He told me that he and Josh officially launched the production company in July 2022. By then, they already had a debut short film on their resumes, 4:04 (2021), which he called a sort of "Twilight Zone thing." Check it out here.

"It really just began as an idea," he said, when I asked how he started making films with his brother. "I was already writing short stories, and Josh was doing film. We brainstormed for a while and then said, 'We really think we can combine our powers here.' That's how we came up with 4:04, and that's how the production company got started."

The new film is called Butterfly Effect. It's a thriller/drama, and, without giving anything away, the Mooreheads confirmed for me that the title does in fact refer, broadly speaking, to that classic idea that a simple, small change in one place can result in large-scale, monumental changes elsewhere.

The cast includes Jhetta Tionne Anderson, Eric Daniel, and Trevor Gardler.

You can view a trailer of the film here.

Josh and Isaiah said they were looking forward to February 26 and excited to have an audience and fans see the film.

I wrapped up the interview by asking Josh what his long-term plans were. Was a career in film the dream?

"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "Right now, we're just looking to go bigger. Bigger and better. But my hope is to be able to make films for a living."

So, yeah, that was my former student Josh Moorehead talking there. Now a filmmaker. A director. Just saying. You know, I'm not bragging or anything. Simply stating the facts.

And for those of you (which better be all of you) who plan to attend the premier, here are a few final facts that might come in handy.

Butterfly Effect premiers on Sunday, February 26, at 2:30 p.m., at the Cranford Theater, located at 25 North Avenue West in Cranford. Tickets are $12.50 and can be ordered online by clicking here.

[Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]



















