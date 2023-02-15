WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Takes Down the Mount, Advances in SCT

WARREN, NJ —Senior Morgan Groff paced the Warriors with 17 points and 5 assists and Giana Lobozzo added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals as Watchung Hills got the win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday, 57-41, to advance to the semifinals of the Somerset County Tournament. Ava Lobozzo pitched in 7 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (17-5). Rachel Castela and Mia Gestosani scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lions (15-10).

“Big Performance from our team tonight. Totally different result than earlier in the season, showing this teams amazing growth in 2023,” said WHRHS head coach Reece Kirchofer. “We are confident, playing with poise and trust and of course our usual grit. Enjoying this ride hoping for more to come.”

Watchung Hills will play at Gill St. Bernard's on Thursday. The Warriors return home on Friday to host North Plainfield in a regular season game.
































