Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

New changes possibly coming for short-term rentals in Greensboro

By Daryl Matthews,

8 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of Greensboro short-term renters could see a change later this year in how they do Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term renter policies.

City officials pulled together a stakeholder group led by Mayor Nancy Vaughan to evaluate current regulations in Greensboro and other Norht Carolina jurisdictions.

Rent, home prices rise in Greensboro

“Some issues are more with short-term rentals where people will rent it as a party house, and that becomes problematic for the neighbors, so we do want to know where the units are,” Mayor Vaughan said.

“It’s trying to balance the idea of a person who uses the property to generate income for themselves for a variety of reasons but also not creating a lot of impacts that might be problematic,” Mark Kirkman, zoning administrator of Greensboro.

Kirkman said there are dozens of short-term rental properties, but he’s only aware of a fraction of them. The current regulations don’t use the term “short-term rental,” and it is not defined.

“It is something that the city has been aware of growing over the last few years, and we have looked at our current regulations, and they don’t seem to adequately address this type of activity,” Kirkman said.

Short-term rentals are under “Tourist Home/Bed and Breakfast” – A dwelling in which lodging, with or without meals, is provided for overnight guests for a fee.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Under the new ordinance, it will be for two sets of rentals:

  • Home Stay — only a portion of the home is available to a person for a fee. The host must use their property as their primary residence and be on-site sure the rental period
  • Whole House — the entire rental is paid for by someone. The host will not need to use the property for themselves, but a local operator/manager must be verified by the city’s planning department

The new ordinance defines short-term rentals as 30 days or less. It will require zoning permits and all contact information about who is responsible for the unit.

Mayor Vaughan said the new ordinance would give city officials information about the property owner and allow them to take responsibility for what goes inside their property.

If the ordinance passes through the city council, it will take effect starting on July 1, 2023.

Renters will have six months from that date to update their permits.

The Greensboro City Council will meet on March 1, 2023.

Community Policy