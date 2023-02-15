Open in App
West Virginia State
WVNS

WV Division of Forestry urges caution when burning

By Seth McVey,

8 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As the Spring fire season approaches, the West Virginia Division of Forestry urges West Virginians to be cautious while burning in dry, windy conditions.

New tick species discovered in West Virginia

The Spring fire season doesn’t begin until March 1, 2023, but as the winter season hits dry and windy spells, the chances of causing brushfires increases. The National Weather Service states that as low humidity and dry fuels combine with increasing winds, an increased chance for wildfire ignition and spread is possible.

“Although spring fire season officially begins March 1, we are experiencing some intensely dry, windy conditions across West Virginia that make it much more likely that a fire can get out of control than if we had seen a snowy winter. We ask that the public continue to exercise caution and refrain from burning under these conditions.”

Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones, WV DOF

The WV DOF suggest some safe burning tips such as not leaving a fire until it is completely extinguished, clear at least a ten foot area around the fire to prevent other things catching fire, and to always keep in mind that any damage caused by a fire you create, you are liable for.

For more information on the Spring fire season, or more burning safety tips visit the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s website .

