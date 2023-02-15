Open in App
Lubbock, TX
More support coming for recovering opioid addicts, Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas receives $1.3 million grant

By Elizabeth Fitz,

8 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas announced that the Texas Access to Justice Foundation awarded it $1.3 million dollars to address Opioid Use Disorder in the region, a spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

While there was some clinical support for people recovering from Opioid Use Disorder in the Panhandle, there is a big need for legal support, the organization explained.

“This will allow us to provide services not only to those who have individually been impacted by Opioid Use Disorder, but their families. We can help families in housing, with family law situations, whether it be domestic violence, taking care of children and family matters,” said Tom Stutz, the Director of Litigation for Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas.

The problem hits home, said Averie Holder, Compliance Director for Stages of Recovery , a Lubbock organization committed to helping people recover from addiction disorders.

“Opioid Use Disorder in Lubbock is honestly pretty common. We treat about 50 clients right now. 15 to 20 of those have been diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder and several more have used opioids during their active addiction.”

People recovering from addiction often face barriers when trying to find stable housing and employment. With this grant, “we can expunge – clean criminal records – or get them driver’s licenses. All very critical to [bringing] economic stability to these folks; housing stability,” Stutz shared.

“The grant will [provide] the funds to hire staff to address these various legal issues,” Stutz said, adding that Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas focuses on helping people from low-income communities.

Holder expressed hope for those struggling.

“Treatment is a great way to help those who suffer with Substance Use Disorder. A personal recovery program is also as helpful; AA, NA, anything like that accompanied by accountability from a structured environment; clinical supervision [like] seeing a therapist [and] going to group therapy,” Holder encouraged.

She said it’s also important for those struggling to work on their personal lives.

“[Substance use] is a coping skill, so how can we cope with these things around us so that we don’t have to utilize that coping skill that can kill us at the end of the day?” she posed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with Opioid Use Disorder, the following local organizations may be able to connect you with treatment options and resources:

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

Lubbock Health Department Substance Use services

Grace Manor

