PennLive.com

Olivia Jones, Alexis Buie lead Cedar Cliff girls hoops to a convincing Mid-Penn Conference semifinal win over Trinity By Tom De Martini, 8 days ago

By Tom De Martini, 8 days ago

NEWVILLE – The pressure of postseason basketball is no stranger to the Cedar Cliff girls basketball team but the 2022-23 version of the Colts... ...