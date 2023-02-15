Dave Hollis' Partner Heidi Powell Breaks Silence After His Death With Heartbreaking Message

"This isn’t the way it was supposed to end."

Dave Hollis ' partner, fitness trainer and personality Heidi Powell , spoke out on Tuesday night following the lifestyle author and influencer's death at age 47.

Hollis died at his home on Saturday, Feb. 11. While no cause of death has been reported, Hollis' family said in a statement to Variety that the former Disney distribution chief was recently hospitalized for heart problems.

Powell was in an on-again-off-again long-distance relationship with Hollis since 2020 and remained his business partner in their Get Fit online community.

The pair remained close following their most recent split in January 2023.

She broke her silence on Instagram with a carousel of photos and an image of a quote from the poem Death Is Nothing at All by Henry Scott Holland .

"This isn’t the way it was supposed to end," she wrote, accompanied by a broken heart emoji . "When we posted this photo 2 years ago today to announce our love and to celebrate your birth, I think we both had a different idea of how our story would play out. It didn’t look like this."

"I’m heartbroken and totally devastated. I’m sick. My kids miss you so much. Our world is rocked. I will never be the same," her statement continued. "I’m not sure how forward looks without a piece of your love. The best love I’ve ever been given. Other-worldly kind of love. I cannot believe this is real."

"I don’t know the right words. Too much. Too many thoughts, feelings, emotions. So much sadness. For your kids. Your family. My kids. Me. And mostly for you," her caption read. "You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love. To be the recipient of so much of that love will forever be one of my life ’s greatest gifts ."

"I’m ready to wake up from this nightmare. I’m ready for you to come back. I miss your hugs, your sweet words, your endless jokes … I miss your soul," she wrote. "Bask in the peace , my best friend . Let it surround you. See your light. Feel the love that you are. Recognize your infinite worth that we’ve always been witness to."

Her heartbreaking message concluded, " I love you forever and always, David Marshall Hollis. Every single bit of you. I’m so proud of all that you were on this earth, and all you will continue to become. I will spend my life counting down the days until our souls can rejoice and connect once again."

Earlier Tuesday, Hollis' ex-wife, self-help author Rachel Hollis , also released a statement.

"We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she wrote. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

Dave Hollis is survived by his parents, siblings and children Noah, Sawyer, Jackson and Ford.

