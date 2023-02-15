Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Black History Month: One man’s service for freedom

By Tom Schaad,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYi70_0kncR02A00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – By the light of a summer moon in 1855, an enslaved man broke the damp Portsmouth earth with his spade, and fulfilled a grim service that ultimately won his freedom. The city assigned this crew to bury the dead from the infamous Yellow Fever Epidemic that was sweeping the area.

An account published by the Portsmouth Relief Association in 1856 revealed a monumental task:

“In this last sad duty the Association materially assisted by the indefatigable and truly praiseworthy exertions by one of our colored population familiarly known as Bob Butt. This humble negro in his line performed duty beyond all price. From morn till night he labored at his spade, and frequently made the graveyard his resting place. Under his direction and superintendence, all who died of the Fever were decently committed to their mother Earth.”

In the months that followed, Portsmouth lost about one thousand residents, or 10% of the city’s population, and the man charged with burying the dead was literally the property of someone else.

“Slavery was a part of life then,” said Mae Breckenridge-Haywood of the African American Historical Society of Portsmouth. “It was a hard life. Slaves were loaned out to work other places. Whatever they earned was not their earnings. Their earnings were given to the owners.”

The summer of 1855 was grim, as cities in Hampton Roads struggled to keep up with treating the sick and burying the dead.

“People were just dyin’ and dyin,’ and the graves had to be dug, and Bob Butt was that grave digger,” Breckenridge-Haywood said.

Local historian Dean Burgess said Butt and his crew of nine or 10 men often worked to the point of exhaustion, and that Butt would sometimes fall asleep in the graves he dug. Burgess tells the story of mourners who attended a graveside service the next day and encountered a shocking sight.

“And they heard a voice coming up from the grave, and there was Bob Butt, and they thought the dead had risen,” Burgess said.

Records at Trinity Episcopal Church say for his tireless service, a group of women purchased Bob Butt’s freedom from his owner and he was made the church sexton – a post he held for 30 years.

“And they say the main reason was they wanted to be absolutely sure that he would stay here in this church, and not be sold away to some other place,” Burgess said.

This moment in time illustrates the powerful dichotomy between those who were free and human beings who toiled in bondage.

Breckenridge-Haywood said Butt’s contributions are but one example of an enslaved population working against great odds as they toiled in bondage.

“They were owned. They were property! They still would rise,” Breckenridge-Haywood said, “and do great things!”

In the case of Bob Butt, greatness came through his service, years before other Black Americans finally heard freedom ring.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portsmouth, VA newsLocal Portsmouth, VA
Family mourns loss of Norfolk teen who meant so much to them
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Bennett's Creek Farm Market in Suffolk closing its doors
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
ODU economic report shares good news for Hampton Roads hotel industry, but how long will it last?
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hidden History: Norfolk region’s domestic slave trade exposed
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
4 options presented for future of Hampton Carousel
Hampton, VA16 hours ago
Newport News grandmom calls for justice after Heritage HS student was killed
Newport News, VA14 hours ago
Something in the Water offers 3-day shuttle passes
Virginia Beach, VA22 hours ago
Drone 10 Video: Elizabeth City barn fire aftermath
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Virginia Democrats kill transgender policy bill
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Chesapeake woman’s family last heard from Valentine’s Day
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Suffolk director of media and community relations named
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Norfolk State University among first HBCU Bobblehead Series
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
62 y/o shot at Jersey Park Apartments in IOW
Elizabeth City, NC3 days ago
New push to support Berkley supermarket, free gift card giveaway Saturday
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Del. Tim Anderson not seeking reelection
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
With $458M Cavalier Resort nearly complete with opening of 3rd hotel, Bruce Thompson says project ‘far exceeded’ expectations
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Woodside parent: ‘I don’t feel safe putting my kids in school’ following incident
Newport News, VA10 hours ago
After Elizabeth City farm family loses barn to flames, a flurry of support
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
18-year-old dies following shooting on Roanoke Ave. in Newport News
Newport News, VA20 hours ago
Virginia Beach’s dog policy at Oceanfront gets big extension
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Delivery driver seriously hurt in Colonna's Shipyard accident
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake placed on lockdown after receiving 2nd bomb threat in one week
Chesapeake, VA18 hours ago
1 injured in shooting on Pleasant Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Officials: Woodside High student brought gun to school
Newport News, VA21 hours ago
Investigation into Richneck school shooting complete; case turned over to commonwealth’s attorney
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Hampton courts evacuated Tuesday due to bomb threat
Hampton, VA1 day ago
SPCA: Cat dies after being shot in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Suspect denied bond in Mineola Dr. shooting death
Virginia Beach, VA10 hours ago
Police investigating fatal November shooting of Newport News man
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Richneck admin: 5th grader texted about “shooting up the class”
Newport News, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy