chatsports.com

Burnley 1-1 Watford: Michael Obafemi scores his first goal for the Clarets in stoppage time to cancel out Joao Pedro's first-half opener, as the Championship leaders extend their unbeaten run to rescue a point at Turf Moor By Daily Mail, 13 days ago

By Daily Mail, 13 days ago

Michael Obafemi scored his first goal for Burnley in stoppage time to rescue a point for his side against Watford at Turf Moor. Watford nullified ...