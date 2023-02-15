Sunderland boss explains tactical tweak for fine away win at QPR

Why did Sunderland switch to a 4-4-2 system for the win at QPR?

Tony Mowbray felt Sunderland’s 3-0 win over QPR was ‘harsh’ on the London side, but he is more than happy to take it, especially after he tweaked his tactics for the game.

Sunderland were in ruthless mood at Loftus Road as two goals from Jack Clarke and another from Luke O’Nien fired the Black Cats back into the Championship play-off positions.

However, QPR had a spell on top while Sunderland’s lead was a slender one, and Ilias Chair had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

He was not able to take it, with Anthony Patterson pulling off a superb save. It was definitely a let-off for Sunderland, who lined up in a 4-4-2 system with Clarke and Galhardt up front.

It was the first time Sunderland had used the system this season, so why now?

"I wouldn't say it was comfortable," Mowbray said after the game. "I like the way QPR play, they like to build up, they gave us plenty of problems in the first 20 minutes of both halves.

“They have a way of playing, we have obviously studied them, and we changed our system a bit because we felt we could hurt them on the transition because they play really expansive football.

"It's good when they get it right, but probably dangerous when they get it wrong. I said to Neil [Critchley] after the game that I thought it was a bit harsh on them, 3-0, and yet we could have scored some more - Amad ran through one-on-one with the goalie, we hit the crossbar.

"Maybe if they hadn't missed the penalty it would have been a different evening, you never know. I'm happy with the three points, it's always nice for the supporters who make the trip to see the team win.

"There were times in the game where we weren't as fluent as we needed to be and yet we got the job done and that's what you have to do in football."

