Open in App
Danville, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

New FedEx bringing more jobs to Danville

By Arriana Williams,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjdVr_0kncMHHH00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County has taken another step toward its revitalization goal with a new FedEx facility. It’s the first of three big projects to open in the area.

Danville revitalization grows with new business

Carle’s new medical center will officially open on Sunday and the Golden Nugget casino is set to open near the end of April. The FedEx opening came along with 50 new jobs.

Tim Dudley with Vermilion Advantage says that number is expected to grow with time. He says by next year FedEx could bring in as many as 200 jobs.

Dudley hopes this addition will help bring in more big names.

“When other companies come to Danville or Vermilion County, they’re going to look at things like, ‘do you have a FedEx? Do you have a Meijer? Do you have a Walmart?’” said Dudley. “Those are the things they look at. So, we’re just so happy they noticed that we have the manufacturing base here and they can help us get our goods and services out of the area.”

Vermilion County Board member publicly confronted with sexual harassment complaints

The new FedEx facility is near Borgan Dr. and Southgate Industrial Park down the road from the site of the new casino.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Danville, IL newsLocal Danville, IL
Danville Schlarman Academy students walkout
Danville, IL22 hours ago
Schlarman staff, parents share insights on today’s student walkout
Danville, IL13 hours ago
Danville street closing for service line installation
Danville, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New businesses coming to Champaign-Urbana
Champaign, IL3 hours ago
Ameren Illinois continues gas upgrades in Champaign
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Home healthcare providers in Central Illinois owed $1.1million in back pay
Mattoon, IL1 day ago
Parkland College moves truck driver program to new lot
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Location changes, closures announced for Champaign businesses
Champaign, IL2 days ago
New bargain store to open in Champaign
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Bike trail reopens after 9-day closure in Champaign
Champaign, IL18 hours ago
2023 Mahomet Polar Plunge, Law Enforcement Torch Run registration underway
Mahomet, IL21 hours ago
Champaign man dedicated to exercise, completes 7 week challenge in one day
Champaign, IL18 hours ago
$28M outdoor pool, recreation facility referendum on ballot in Mahomet
Mahomet, IL15 hours ago
Nearly five-hour meeting ends with big Urbana School Board decisions
Urbana, IL3 hours ago
UPDATE: Westfield man rescued from grain bin doing ‘just fine’
Westfield, IL1 day ago
Celebrating Central Illinois: Ed Butler, President of Danville’s NAACP
Danville, IL1 day ago
Village welcomes stolen dog back home
Mansfield, IL3 hours ago
Early voting in Champaign Co. municipal elections starts Thursday
Urbana, IL14 hours ago
Highlighting rural women in ag at Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Urbana School Board votes on futures of Wiley Elementary, UHS administration
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Gardening expert warns against early planting, despite warm weather
Champaign, IL20 hours ago
ciFavorites: Mark’s on First in Gibson City
Gibson City, IL2 days ago
Red Hot Winter week is here!
Champaign, IL1 day ago
U of I looking to bring nuclear microreactor back to campus
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Lane closing on Champaign’s University Ave. for construction
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Champaign woman reflects on Jimmy Carter’s impact, volunteerism
Champaign, IL1 day ago
School board to vote on Urbana High School administration changes
Urbana, IL2 days ago
U of I police officer saves person with Narcan dose
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
South Walnut St. closure in Urbana begins Monday
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Urbana woman hurt in Rantoul weekend shooting
Rantoul, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy