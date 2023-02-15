New FedEx bringing more jobs to Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County has taken another step toward its revitalization goal with a new FedEx facility. It’s the first of three big projects to open in the area.

Carle’s new medical center will officially open on Sunday and the Golden Nugget casino is set to open near the end of April. The FedEx opening came along with 50 new jobs.

Tim Dudley with Vermilion Advantage says that number is expected to grow with time. He says by next year FedEx could bring in as many as 200 jobs.

Dudley hopes this addition will help bring in more big names.

“When other companies come to Danville or Vermilion County, they’re going to look at things like, ‘do you have a FedEx? Do you have a Meijer? Do you have a Walmart?’” said Dudley. “Those are the things they look at. So, we’re just so happy they noticed that we have the manufacturing base here and they can help us get our goods and services out of the area.”

The new FedEx facility is near Borgan Dr. and Southgate Industrial Park down the road from the site of the new casino.

