TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW), opened 3.3% lower on Wednesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) slashed its stake in the chipmaker.

Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, a regulatory filing showed. read more

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

