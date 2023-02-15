Open in App
Tuesday Morning files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; store closures expected

By Charlotte Business Journal,

8 days ago
A national retailer with stores in Charlotte is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — again.

ALSO READ: Bed Bath & Beyond: 150 more stores to close, bringing total to 400

Tuesday Morning Corp., a chain of discount home goods stores, announced on Tuesday it has filed for bankruptcy . The brand has eight stores across the local metro area, including four in Charlotte.

The announcement is the latest sign of struggle for the Dallas-based company. Tuesday Morning previously emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021 after closing about 200 stores. The company named a new CEO last November and delisted its stock in December, citing liquidity issues.

Tuesday Morning is seeking a financial and operational reorganization as a means to shore up outstanding liabilities, obtain capital and evolve into a “nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner,” a news release said. The bankruptcy petition lists assets and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.

The company is planning to close stores in low-traffic areas as part of the restructuring process, though exact locations have not been disclosed.

Read more here .

VIDEO: Belk to close SC fulfillment center, laying off 300-plus workers

