Tuesday Morning files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; store closures expected

Tuesday Morning Corp., a chain of discount home goods stores, announced on Tuesday it has filed for bankruptcy . The brand has eight stores across the local metro area, including four in Charlotte.
The announcement is the latest sign of struggle for the Dallas-based company. Tuesday Morning previously emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021 after closing about 200 stores. The company named a new CEO last November and delisted its stock in December, citing liquidity issues.
Tuesday Morning is seeking a financial and operational reorganization as a means to shore up outstanding liabilities, obtain capital and evolve into a “nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner,” a news release said. The bankruptcy petition lists assets and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.
The company is planning to close stores in low-traffic areas as part of the restructuring process, though exact locations have not been disclosed.
