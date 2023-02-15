LOOK: Coach K attends Duke home game for first time since retirement, Mike Brey's last game there

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 29: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski (L) of the Duke Blue Devils talks with head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish prior to their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 29, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

There’s a very special guest in attendance for tonights ACC hoops matchup between Duke and Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium: Mike Krzyzewski, better known as “Coach K.” It’s his first Duke game at the famed arena since he retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The reason for Krzyzewski to make a reappearance at Cameron Indoor tonight, of all nights? It’s likely the last game Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey will coach there.

Brey, who is stepping down from his role as the Notre Dame head coach at the end of this season — while intending to coach or do something similar, still — is a long time friend of Krzyzewski’s and the two had been ACC rivals for more than two decades.

Krzyzewski was joined at his court side — the “Coach K Court,” of course — seats by his wife, Mickie.

Jon Scheyer comments on ACC’s apology, blown call from Duke vs. Virginia

The end of the Duke vs. Virginia game left Blue Devil fans and college basketball watchers across the country scratching their heads.

With seconds to go and the game knotted at 58 apiece, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski caught an inbounds pass and charged towards the rim for a game-winner at the buzzer. Except Virginia’s Reece Beekman closed in towards Filipowski and blocked his shot, but not cleanly, per the officials, as they whistled him for a foul. The only question was: did the foul occur before or after the clock struck triple zeroes?

Officials decided that the foul did not get called in time, thus erasing the chance for Filipowski to knock down free throws to give Duke the lead. Instead…overtime, where the Cavaliers pulled it out.

After the game, the ACC evaluated the call and admitted it was incorrectly officiated. “The Atlantic Coast Conference, upon review of the final play of regulation during the Duke at Virginia men’s basketball game, has announced an incorrect adjudication of the playing rules,” read the official release by the conference.

Given that Duke lost and the ACC admitted the refs botched the final play in regulation in favor of the Cavs, head coach Jon Scheyer is still madder than a wet hen over the whole situation. Richmond Times-Dispatch writer David Teel reported Monday Scheyer was still angry over the call on an ACC zoom. “For me, it’s not OK,” said Scheyer on the zoom.

Clearly the rookie Duke head coach is still irked over the call, since, after all, it did directly lead to his team losing an opportunity to win the game in regulation. However, his team did have the chance to win the game in overtime and ultimately fell by seven points on the road vs. UVA.