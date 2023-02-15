Seattle Police Department introduces new shift schedule to boost retention, wellness among officers

The Seattle Police Department announced a new shift schedule on Tuesday that aims to encourage retention and wellness, SPD said .

The change comes from an extensive review process to ensure SPD has adequate staffing during peak hours, despite having a limited staff.

Patrol shifts will now have overlapping hours to reduce low staffing during shift changes. The change will also give more flexibility to address short staffing during the week.

The new shifts will also make SPD more competitive with other agencies by offering a better work schedule, SPD said.

The department said they hope the new schedule will encourage officer wellness.

Instead of working 9-hour shifts, officers will now work 10-hour shifts and have an extra day off during the week.

“By offering officers an additional day off each week, SPD hopes to reduce the toll on their physical and emotional health, which have led to an increase in retirements and resignations,” SPD said.

SPD leadership will make any adjustments necessary to limit potential impacts on SPD response times and public safety.

The new schedule starts Wednesday.