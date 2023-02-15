3 people, 3 pets displaced in DC house fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people, two chinchillas and a dog were displaced after a fire on Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on the second floor of a home on the 2700 block of 10th Street NE. First responders said they evaluated one person, but they were released at the scene. Close
First responders said that everyone who was displaced had alternative housing. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
