Washington, DC
DC News Now

3 people, 3 pets displaced in DC house fire

By Makea Luzader,

8 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people, two chinchillas and a dog were displaced after a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on the second floor of a home on the 2700 block of 10th Street NE. First responders said they evaluated one person, but they were released at the scene.

First responders said that everyone who was displaced had alternative housing.

