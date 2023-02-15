Breaking up is hard to do, but stop ghosting your hair stylists

We've all been there. You have a relationship with a hairstylist for years, but for whatever reason, it needs to come to an end.

So, what's the best way to handle ending that relationship?

"I handled it very immaturely. I was in my 20s and dissatisfaction was something that happened, and I didn't know how to handle it," said therapist Dawn Clark-Pitts.

Clark-Pitts is not alone. Most people just "ghost" their sytlists. However, hairdresser, Kenneatria Sutton says that really stings.

"You're hurt, and you kinda go through the phases you would go through with grief honestly. Because you are grieving. It's a relationship, and it's come to a halt," said Sutton of Kenni with an "I" Hair Studio.

She says she's had clients over her three-decade career as a hairdresser disappear and many without an explanation.

Clark-Pitts says most of us are wired to shy away from difficult situations.

"Part of it is that we're conflict-avoiders, especially when you've built that relationship," said Clark-Pitts.

But she offers a few tools to avoid hurt feelings like being calm and sticking to the facts not feelings.

"The fact is I asked you for this picture. This is how I wanted my hair cut. And this is not that, so how can we come up with a solution to resolve this," said Clark-Pitts.

Sutton says she'd totally understand if a client chose to part ways, and it's okay to talk about why.

"Please always go to wherever is going to make you comfortable. However, have the conversation because it's awkward for the stylist and the clients," said Sutton.

