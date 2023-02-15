Michigan businessman Perry Johnson announces bid for president in 2024

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson is running for president.

You’ll remember his name from last year’s race for governor before the self-proclaimed Quality Guru was kicked off the 2022 ballot for fraudulent petition signatures . He tells me this time around it’s a race to fix America’s economy.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Johnson launched his first ad depicting politicians in Washington as bloated and greedy. It played on TV channels in Iowa, where Johnson says he will kick off his campaign.

“I filed the necessary paperwork to begin the run for president of the United States. And when I filed the paperwork, I was off to the races," Johnson said.

His only policy within his platform? Fix the economy.

“We're going to put the government on a diet. Very simple. And we're going to have them cut their expenditures by 2% per year on all discretionary spending. Very simple plan," Johnson said.

Johnson joins a field of Republican candidates vying for the top office, including former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who have both already announced their bids, alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

“The reality of the matter is I voted for President Trump in 2016. I voted for him in 2020. I would probably have voted for him in 2024. But as you know, he also was in a situation where people on both sides of the party, both sides, the Republicans and the Democrats, spent too much money, and the spending of too much money is what's engendered all of this inflation," he said.

FOX 47 asked Johnson about the other policies he wants to prioritize.

“Well, I'm focusing on the economy right now. Other things will come in line," he said.

Johnson has never held elected office but says his understanding of business and his new book Two Cents to Save America lays out a blueprint to get the economy back on track.

