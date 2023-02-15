New Summer Moon Coffee to Open in San Antonio

Construction is set to begin soon on a new Summer Moon Bakery and Coffee, per a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The new location, at 4331 Medical Drive, will be located near a Starbucks and several other fast-casual spots in the Balcones Heights area.
What Now Media Group has reached out to Summer Moon for comment.
The Texas-based chain, owned by local husband-and-wife team Scott and Rhonda Crocker, offers unique, oak-roasted coffee beans with a signature sweet cream known as Moon Milk.
The new location will be the fifth store to open in San Antonio as the franchise grows to over 40 stores nationwide.
Comments / 0