San Antonio, TX
What Now San Antonio

New Summer Moon Coffee to Open in San Antonio

By Anushuya Thapa,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYnkk_0kncHlSK00

Construction is set to begin soon on a new Summer Moon Bakery and Coffee, per a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The new location, at 4331 Medical Drive, will be located near a Starbucks and several other fast-casual spots in the Balcones Heights area.

What Now Media Group has reached out to Summer Moon for comment.

The Texas-based chain, owned by local husband-and-wife team Scott and Rhonda Crocker, offers unique, oak-roasted coffee beans with a signature sweet cream known as Moon Milk.

The new location will be the fifth store to open in San Antonio as the franchise grows to over 40 stores nationwide.



