New Summer Moon Coffee to Open in San Antonio

Construction is set to begin soon on a new Summer Moon Bakery and Coffee, per a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The new location, at 4331 Medical Drive, will be located near a Starbucks and several other fast-casual spots in the Balcones Heights area.

What Now Media Group has reached out to Summer Moon for comment.

The Texas-based chain, owned by local husband-and-wife team Scott and Rhonda Crocker, offers unique, oak-roasted coffee beans with a signature sweet cream known as Moon Milk.

The new location will be the fifth store to open in San Antonio as the franchise grows to over 40 stores nationwide.

Keep up with What Now San Antonio’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .