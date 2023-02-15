Open in App
Kenosha, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

10 Kenosha taverns broken into within a month, police arrest suspect

By Madison Goldbeck,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mk43H_0kncHWAJ00

Police recently arrested a man after 10 taverns were broken into over the course of a month.

The Kenosha Police Department says at the beginning of the year, police began taking reports and investigating burglaries occurring at local taverns. Over the course of a month, police say 10 tavern burglaries were committed.

On Feb. 10, police arrested the burglar, clearing seven of the 10 burglaries.

Police say the 46-year-old local man is likely connected to the other three cases. Police expect the cases to be cleared after "a little more investigative work."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kenosha, WI newsLocal Kenosha, WI
Drone helps locate and arrest suspect who fled pursuit on foot in Wisconsin
Pleasant Prairie, WI2 days ago
Pleasant Prairie police arrest wanted man after scuffle
Pleasant Prairie, WI4 days ago
Deputy shoots, injures suspect at Ascension All Saints Hospital: Sheriff
Racine, WI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle reported stolen, driver in custody
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
Milwaukee police officer shoots, kills suspect following chase, chief says
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
5-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self: Police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Coroner identifies Zion man being held in Lake County Jail on gun charges who died after suffering seizure
Waukegan, IL20 hours ago
5-year-old boy shot and killed in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Search on for armed robbers who held up gas station in Beach Park
Beach Park, IL1 day ago
Video: Milwaukee police drag unresponsive man shot by officer
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Man, 31, shot, killed by Milwaukee police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
SWAT team responding to ‘domestic incident’ at residence in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
SUV with sleeping children inside stolen in Zion: police
Zion, IL1 day ago
Man arrested after allegedly hitting daughter multiple times, kicking her in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Milwaukee police chase; fleeing driver hit 5 parked vehicles
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
'Drug toxicity' infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee crash; utility pole struck, vehicle taken in robbery
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Employee of landscaping company in Volo wanted for stealing nearly $75K from business over span of years
Volo, IL16 hours ago
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 25th and Atkinson
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Shootings in Waukegan, Round Lake Beach, Injure Three
Round Lake Beach, IL1 day ago
Woman found stabbed to death Saturday night
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
MIlwaukee teen dies after shots fired in home
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Woman stabbed to death near 11th and Finn in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Milwaukee girl, 13, missing since Feb. 14; police seek public's help
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
K9 Shadow is the newest member of the West Allis Police Department
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Pleasant Prairie 3-year-old dies, hit by truck driven by dad in driveway
Pleasant Prairie, WI3 days ago
Teenager charged in West Side armed robbery
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Fundraiser for 3-year-old hit and killed by truck nears its goal
Pleasant Prairie, WI1 day ago
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband with knife at hotel in Gurnee
Gurnee, IL4 days ago
Evergreen Park man among two passengers injured, man killed in I-94 crash
Evergreen Park, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy