10 Kenosha taverns broken into within a month, police arrest suspect

Police recently arrested a man after 10 taverns were broken into over the course of a month.

The Kenosha Police Department says at the beginning of the year, police began taking reports and investigating burglaries occurring at local taverns. Over the course of a month, police say 10 tavern burglaries were committed.

On Feb. 10, police arrested the burglar, clearing seven of the 10 burglaries.

Police say the 46-year-old local man is likely connected to the other three cases. Police expect the cases to be cleared after "a little more investigative work."

