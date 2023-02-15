LCSO makes additional arrest in 2015 case tied to human trafficking

Tuesday afternoon Lee County Sheriff's Office made an announcement of an arrest that's tied to a case from 2015 when deputies found charred human remains in Lehigh Acres.

The case went cold for 7 years until last December when LCSO made an arrest in the case.

During Tuesday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno really focused on awareness of human trafficking. Sheriff Marceno said deputies have been working to get answers for the last 7 years - a case tied to the human trafficking of a 15-year-old.

"Human trafficking, unfortunately, is real and in this county, we take it very very seriously," says Sheriff Marceno.

Back in 2015 - Deputies responded to a car fire where they found human remains. The autopsy showed the male victim Aldo Camillo was shot and the car was set on fire.

LCSO says Camillo was attempting to solicit a young girl for sex using the website Backpage - a site to solicit escorts. Deputies say through phone records they found Camillo and the 15-year-old were connected.

New information in the investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Sunni Jahbari.

"During the investigation, we learned that an altercation between Jahbari and Camilo stemmed from a posting which led to Camilo‘s death," says Sheriff Marceno.

LCSO says Jahbari robbed and shot Camillo. Jahbari was arrested last December for second-degree murder, human trafficking, and robbery with a firearm. LCSO says through the investigation it showed Jahbari advertised the 15-year-old for prostitution with another male who was arrested last Friday - Elijah Moore.

Moore is charged with human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery.

Sheriff Marceno explains, "Jahbari and Elijah are no strangers to the law both with extensive criminal history there are monsters in my book they abused a 15-year-old girl taking her all over Florida and forcing her to have sex for money."

Sheriff Marceno went on to discuss the importance of noticing signs of human trafficking. Adding that you need to keep a lookout for red flags like if a person appears to be controlled by another, or has possession of another's money, IDs, or bank card. These are all red flags.

Sheriff Marceno says many aspects of this case are still active and if you see any of those signs of possible human trafficking you can call the Sheriff's Office or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.