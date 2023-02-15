Allie LaForce on miraculous birth of son

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former FOX 8 reporter and now NBA sideline reporter Allie LaForce is sharing news of her personal miracle.

She and her husband, former Cleveland Indians pitcher Joe Smith, have been on a long journey to have a baby for some time, sharing the pain of miscarriage and a difficult experience with IVF.

But finally, they got the incredible news that a little boy was on the way.

Jacob made his miraculous arrival in November.

IVF helped give them a healthy baby because Huntington’s Disease (HD) runs in Joe’s family. Joe’s mom, Lee, was diagnosed with HD back in 2012. Sadly, she passed away from Huntington’s in August 2020.

HD is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. A child has a 50 percent chance of inheriting the debilitating disease.

As the search for a cure for HD continues, some couples are torn between starting a family knowing they could pass on this disease to their children. A medical breakthrough called preimplantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD, is being called a miracle.

Allie and Joe launched the foundation, HelpcureHD.org , in hopes to help improve the quality of life for those affected by Huntington’s disease by contributing financial, emotional, and mental support while trying to find the cure.

Allie and Joe recently sat down with Stefani Schaefer to tell us more about Jacob’s debut and their mission to help others. Watch in the video above.

