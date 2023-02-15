Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Allie LaForce on miraculous birth of son

By Stefani Schaefer,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P79EC_0kncE53U00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former FOX 8 reporter and now NBA sideline reporter Allie LaForce is sharing news of her personal miracle.

She and her husband, former Cleveland Indians pitcher Joe Smith, have been on a long journey to have a baby for some time, sharing the pain of miscarriage and a difficult experience with IVF.

Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick shares diagnosis

But finally, they got the incredible news that a little boy was on the way.

Jacob made his miraculous arrival in November.

IVF helped give them a healthy baby because Huntington’s Disease (HD) runs in Joe’s family. Joe’s mom, Lee, was diagnosed with HD back in 2012. Sadly, she passed away from Huntington’s in August 2020.

HD is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. A child has a 50 percent chance of inheriting the debilitating disease.

As the search for a cure for HD continues, some couples are torn between starting a family knowing they could pass on this disease to their children. A medical breakthrough called preimplantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD, is being called a miracle.

Are you one of 200K Ohioans losing Medicaid in April? What to know and what to do

Allie and Joe launched the foundation, HelpcureHD.org , in hopes to help improve the quality of life for those affected by Huntington’s disease by contributing financial, emotional, and mental support while trying to find the cure.

Allie and Joe recently sat down with Stefani Schaefer to tell us more about Jacob’s debut and their mission to help others. Watch in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Families wanted: Adorable Cleveland dogs now available for $21
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Cleveland, OH14 days ago
Watch: Trump stops at McDonald’s during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnant woman found dead next to car with her toddler inside
Tampa, FL20 days ago
Ex-NFL star collapses at hospital, dies: Report
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Two police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Livonia, MI2 days ago
What was that ‘loud boom’ heard by hundreds across the Valley?
Warren, OH4 days ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI8 days ago
Winner claims $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Lebanon, ME23 hours ago
Sold out! Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home gone
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Man fatally shot at Cleveland gas station identified
Cleveland, OH28 days ago
Man identified after body was found in water near Euclid Beach Park
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
What we know about Roberta Laundrie’s letter to Brian Laundrie
Venice, FL4 hours ago
Suspect who stole Slim Jims at gunpoint later caught with guns, drugs
Akron, OH2 days ago
East Palestine residents worry about becoming ‘political pawn’ as visits continue
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Bodies found in search for 2 missing men in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH9 days ago
Remember these? Guess what they’re worth now
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Homeowner faces city fines after suspected intoxicated driver slams into house
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Parents of KSU student killed in hit-skip want stiffer charges
Kent, OH18 hours ago
Lawsuit: Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Prosecutor: Paroled murderer ‘terrorized’ local woman
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Man in critical condition after Cleveland shooting
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Fish Fry Guide 2023: Here’s where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
What Trump said in East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
‘Soup For The Soul’ has the right ingredients to nourish young students
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy