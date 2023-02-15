Open in App
East Lansing, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Churches hold vigils for mourning East Lansing community

By FOX 17,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBwoV_0kncCNe300

The East Lansing community is coming together following Monday's deadly shooting on Michigan State University's campus .

Area churches hosted memorial and vigils on Tuesday, giving students, faculty and locals the chance to grieve together.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, University Seventh-Day Adventist Church in East Lansing hosted a vigil. Counselors were also on hand to help those that were grieving.

At 7 p.m., Eastminster Presbyterian Church East Lansing also invited the community to a service of prayer and light. The Church says it was meant to "grieve the lives we’ve lost and the collective trauma we’ve endured in the MSU and East Lansing community."

More vigils are expected Wednesday.

A Vigil at The Rock on MSU's campus is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

In Ann Arbor, University of Michigan students are also invited to a vigil on the Diag . That's happening Wednesday at 7 p.m.

