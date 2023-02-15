Stats: MSU shooting joins growing list; school shootings rise 150% since 2018
By Josh Berry,
8 days ago
As students and families reel from the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, the community of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is marking the fifth anniversary of another tragedy.
In 2018, seventeen students and staff were killed in what was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at the time, catalyzing anti-gun violence movements across the country and in Congress.
Since then, gun violence has only grown more common for students. For several Oxford High School graduates, who are now students at MSU, this is the second school shooting they've witnessed in less than two years.
Four students were killed at Oxford High School in 2021. Litigation is still pending.
This past November, three students were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus at the University of Virginia.
These are only a few of the dozens of school shootings we've seen in recent years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. According to statistics, the number of school shooting incidents per years is increasing over 150%.
In 2022, that number's jumped from 119 incidents to over 300, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.
That same year, number of students and staff shot on school property also increased to 332.
