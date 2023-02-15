New Mexico State Fires Basketball Coach Amid Hazing Scandal

The Aggies’ season was canceled on Monday.

New Mexico State has fired men’s basketball head coach Greg Heiar amid an investigation into the program, the school announced Tuesday.

The program canceled its season over the weekend as the team reportedly faces allegations over hazing incidents involving multiple players . A police report was filed, and the school placed the coaching staff on administrative leave as it conducted an investigation .

Additionally, Aggies forward Mike Peake allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis last November in what the police described as self-defense. After that incident, police reportedly found the gun used in that shooting in the hotel room of an assistant coach.

“As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement. “I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.”

Heiar was in his first season as the Aggies head coach, leading the team to a 9-15 record before the season was shut down. He was previously the head coach at Northwest Florida State College for a year following several stints as an assistant coach around the country.

Arvizu added that “any further decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will be made after additional investigations are concluded.”