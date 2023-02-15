Chiefs’ Smith-Schuster, Pacheco greet fans at KC-area businesses

OLATHE, Kan. — Some Kansas City Chiefs spent their day between returning home with the Lombardi trophy and Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade, meeting adoring fans.

Some fans waited for hours to be served up. The line at Raising Cane’s in Olathe wrapped around the building. Chiefs fans and chicken lovers waiting to meet wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

“I’m ready to start working,” Smith-Schuster said. “Let’s get it.”

Smith-Schuster is taking a break from scoring touchdowns and serving up food at Raising Cane’s just two days after the Super bowl. Telling fans this Super Bowl champ has plans to run it back.

“I want to run it back in Kansas City, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “I want to run it back with the boy. Bring the band back together.”

But first it’s time to fuel up, extra sauce on this sandwich. He says Raising Canes was his first love, fitting on Valentine’s day.

Hundreds of fans felt the love when Juju’s head popped out the Drive-thru window.

He gave out food, signed autographs for fans of all ages, and took orders inside.

Kiptyn Cohron couldn’t believe he got to meet his favorite player and got his helmet signed by a World Champion.

“It was just amazing,” Cohron said. “As soon as I saw him, I just got super excited.”

“I hope that every kid that, whatever their dreams are, whatever their passion is, just follow their dreams and I promise you, they do come true,” Smith-Schuster said.

Cohron and his mom got to Canes four hours before meeting Juju. Some waited closer to six hours.

Brian Cleary said it’ll be worth every minute if he gets to meet the world champ.

He and his wife went to the Super Bowl in Arizona and saw Smith-Schuster in action. He said it’s great to see him back in Kansas City including the entire KC metro in the Super Bowl win.

“I think it’s awesome they’re out in the community, giving back to the fans,” Cleary said.

Now with full hearts and full bellies these fans and Smith-Schuster only have one thing on their minds, the parade on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco took photos with more than 400 fans at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Overland Park. From seventh round draft pick to one of the stars of the Super Bowl it’s been a whirlwind for Pacheco and he’s taking it all in.

Pacheco was dancing with some of the fans who lined up around the building to meet him. He has plenty of reason to celebrate.

The Chiefs rookie used those moves to carve out 76 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs Super Bowl win after working his way from the bottom of the depth chart to the top. He accomplished the goals he set out at the beginning of the year and then some.

“For me it was to help the team win, get on the field wherever and then get to a Super Bowl,” Pacheco said.

Dozens of fans were sporting familiar Chiefs number 10 jerseys, now with a new name on them.

“Looking good looking like a baller,” Pacheco told Joseph Hurley when he posed for a photo wearing his jersey.

“He’s a power runner he puts his nose in there hard runner,” the child said of his running style.

We met fans from across the country here for the parade and to meet their favorite player.

“We live in Orlando now and yesterday bought last minute tickets to come for the parade and saw Pacheco was here and waited in line for like 3 hours,” Logan Maginn said.

Pacheco says he’s happy to be a role model for kids that you can accomplish your dreams with the right work ethic and attitude. Wednesday he’s ready to celebrate with the entire city and his teammates.

“This team is going to be different next year so those moments that we cherish together will forever be in our memories,” Pacheco said.

