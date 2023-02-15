Report: White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger will be permitted to participate in spring training as MLB investigation into his conduct continues

(670 The Score) White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger will be permitted to participate in spring training as MLB continues to conduct its investigation into him after domestic violence allegations against him, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Tuesday evening.

White Sox pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Wednesday, and Clevinger’s status had been a mystery since news broke on Jan. 24 of the domestic violence allegations. No White Sox official has addressed Clevinger’s situation since the allegations publicly surfaced. Clevinger won’t be placed on administrative leave at this time, Nightengale reported, paving the way for him to join the White Sox in camp.

Clevinger was accused of domestic violence and child abuse by Olivia Finestead, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, the Athletic reported in January. Clevinger choked Finestead in an incident last June, Finestead said. She also alleges that Clevinger slapped her and threw chewing tobacco on their child in a different incident, the Athletic reported. Clevinger also engaged in verbal and emotional abuse, according to Finestead.

Clevinger, 32, played for the Padres in 2022. He joined the White Sox on a one-year, $12-million deal in early December. The White Sox became aware of the allegations against Clevinger after they signed him, the team previously said in a statement.

