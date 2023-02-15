Sex doll mistaken for human remains in Pennsylvania

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — A father and child in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, found what they thought to be human remains in a local creek — but police later determined they had merely discovered a discarded sex doll.

On Sunday, authorities were dispatched to the creek in Overfield Township following reports that two people found possible human remains in a bag while walking down to retrieve a ball from the water, according to Tunkhannock Township Police.

A black plastic bag with an “extremely lifelike” human foot sticking out of it was found, according to police. The foot was said to be highly detailed, complete with a French manicure.

The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene and determined the suspected “remains” to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.

According to the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine , sex dolls are “human-like, full-body, anatomically correct anthropomorphic dolls of different materials (eg, rubber, plush, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer) and price ranges that are designed for sexual use.”

Tunkhannock Township Police said they always call Pennsylvania State Police if a body is thought to be found, due to the larger amount of resources available to the state agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.