Couple renews vows on Valentine’s Day in Mystic

Mystic ― David Petersen told his wife, Pauline, that the second time he had the chance to see her, he knew that she was the greatest thing in the world and he’d love her forever.

He never wanted to be away from her and thanks God that they’re both here together now.

“I love you,” said David after they exchanged rings and renewed their marriage vows during a ceremony at Academy Point at Mystic.

“I love you more,” said Pauline.

The couple, who are in their early 70s and have been married for 25 years, renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day before an audience of family members and staff in a room decorated with red balloons and heart decor.

David and Pauline, who both live at Academy Point, wanted to renew their vows after a period of health challenges forced them to be apart. So David’s nieces, Sara Strain and Jessica Julson of Gales Ferry, and staff at Academy Point, helped organize the ceremony for them. Strain helped Pauline in her wheelchair ― decorated with streamers and signs that said “Dave & Pauline Just Married” ― down the aisle. Staff and family members applauded them, and David’s daughter, Theresa Roque, joined the ceremony via FaceTime.

At the end of the ceremony, Pauline thanked everyone for being there with them.

“As I think you can tell, nothing is more important to us than each other,” she said. “It is our belief that this is the best thing that ever happened to either of us, and it happened to each of us because of the other. Our love for each other will continue to grow with God’s help.”

Strain said she was so happy for the two of them. “They're each other’s person,” she said.

They both have faced health challenges. Pauline had a serious fall, and during her recuperation at the hospital, she had a minor stroke that affected her memory. She was in a nursing facility for about six months.

David, who moved several months ago to Academy Point, near his nieces in Gales Ferry, said he was so happy when he found out that Pauline was doing better and was going to be able to come live at Academy Point after a period of them being apart.

“I was so thrilled, and I won’t let her out of my sight now,” he said.

Pauline said when they were reunited it felt just like yesterday. She said she’s loved him forever, and God has been gracious to give her more time with her love.

David said they wanted to have the ceremony to re-establish that bond.

David, who has esophageal cancer and has some issues with his vision, said the two of them are a strong, dynamic team and their support for each other gets them through everything.

David, a Navy and Army Reserve veteran, who is originally from Nebraska, and Pauline, of Bedford, Mass., first met in Massachusetts through their volunteer work with the American Legion. He was commander of the American Legion post in Plymouth and she was volunteering for the Bedford community.

At the time they first met, they were both married to other people. Later, after they both were divorced, he was away for a drill weekend when his car broke down on a Sunday evening and everything was closed. He remembered that she lived in the area and called her up to ask for help.

They then saw each other again, and soon they started dating. Twenty-five years ago, on New Year’s Day, they got married.

David said he was in the military and worked as an air base security officer and for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle, while Pauline said she recently officially retired from working in customer service for MilliporeSigma, though she continues to advise the biotech company.

Pauline said the two “click” and respect each other’s abilities, and it’s always been easy to talk to each other.

“Loving David has always been the easiest part for me,” Pauline said.

David said Pauline is not only “drop-dead gorgeous,” but also extremely intelligent.

“She is focused on the real world and if I do something stupid, which I’ve done before, she can correct me and get me back on track, and I rely on her immensely for that.”

The two enjoy spending time enjoying the view outdoors, sometimes eating their lunch, and watching the boats go up and down the Mystic River.

David said that when he wakes up in the morning and sees Pauline’s smile, he knows everything is right in the world.

“She is my soul mate, and I could not ask for anything more out of life than to have her for the rest of the time,” he said.

k.drelich@theday.com

Editor’s Note: This version updates a photo caption to include Justice of the Peace Suzanne Karp.